Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business productivity fell 6.1pc in 2023 - which industries, regions were hardest hit

Cameron Smith
By
5 mins to read
Small business productivity fell 6.1 per cent in 2023, but there was particularly bleak news for the hospitality industry. Photo / 123RF

Small business productivity fell 6.1 per cent in 2023, but there was particularly bleak news for the hospitality industry. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand’s national small and medium-sized business productivity fell 6.1 per cent in 2023 when compared with the previous year, according to new data from Xero.

The Small business productivity: Industry and regional trends

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business