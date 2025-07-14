Reminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Speirs Finance secures $200m in first capital raise for NZ businesses

Michelle Herlihy, chief executive of Speirs Finance. Photo / Supplied

Speirs Finance Group, which specialises in lending to small to medium-sized enterprises, has completed its first capital raise.

The company said it had completed an asset-backed securities (ABS) issue, securing $200 million from institutional investors in New Zealand and Australia.

The multi-tranche notes carry Fitch ratings and settled early this month.

Speirs, which is owned by Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners, said its raise diversified the company’s capital strategy, expanding its platform to support the financing of equipment, vehicles, and technology across key sectors including construction, transport, healthcare, agriculture and fleet leasing.

Chief executive Michelle Herlihy said investor demand for the deal showed deep confidence in New Zealand’s economy.