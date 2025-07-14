“The funds give us greater firepower to help customers invest, innovate and keep New Zealand businesses moving forward,” she said.
The capital raise diversified the group’s funding base and further strengthened its balance-sheet resilience.
Proceeds would refinance receivables housed in Speirs’ “warehouse” facilities with Westpac and BNZ to free up capacity to accelerate new lending across its equipment, fleet and healthcare finance portfolios — areas proven to boost productivity and service delivery, Speirs said.
“We have seen considerable growth in our business over the last few years, where our book has gone from $300m to $750m,” Herlihy told the Herald.
“The [loan] book is incredibly clean, so there is demand out there from the small to medium-sized enterprise sector,” she said.
Herlihy said Speirs intended to tap this part of the market every year to further diversify its capital.
Speirs, founded in Palmerston North in 1964, includes a dedicated healthcare division and Yoogo Fleet, a nationwide vehicle-leasing and fleet-management provider founded in 2013.
Anchorage bought Speirs from Maui Capital and Milford Asset Management last year.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.