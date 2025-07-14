Advertisement
Speirs Finance secures $200m in first capital raise for NZ businesses

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Michelle Herlihy, chief executive of Speirs Finance. Photo / Supplied

Speirs Finance Group, which specialises in lending to small to medium-sized enterprises, has completed its first capital raise.

The company said it had completed an asset-backed securities (ABS) issue, securing $200 million from institutional investors in New Zealand and Australia.

The multi-tranche notes carry Fitch ratings and settled early this

