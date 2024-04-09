Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Small business productivity took a dive in 2023, back to pre-Covid levels - report

Cameron Smith
By
4 mins to read
Small and medium-sized business productivity has fallen back to levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / 123RF

Small and medium-sized business productivity has fallen back to levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo / 123RF

New Zealand’s small and medium-sized business productivity tumbled last year as it fell back to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

Labour productivity fell from a recent peak of $122.60/hour in November 2022

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business