Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwi start-up Basis launches smart panel to cut energy bills by $1200

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Basis co-founder Daniel Purcell has raised $38 million for its smart power switchboard for homes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Basis co-founder Daniel Purcell has raised $38 million for its smart power switchboard for homes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kiwi start-up Basis is set to roll out a new kind of electrical switchboard which it says will revolutionise and transform home energy management.

The company has secured over 7500 contracted orders, worth $25 million, for what it calls its “smart panel”.

Basis says it is certifying 85 electricians nationwide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business