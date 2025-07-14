Advertisement
Small businesses don’t have the cash for Investment Boost – advisory group chair David Downs

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Small Business Advisory Group chair David Downs said that while some small businesses are supportive of the Government's recent Investment Boost Policy, the mood of the economy is pretty negative. Photograph / Dean Purcell

Small businesses support the idea of the Government’s Investment Boost policy but there are concerns many won’t be able to benefit from the scheme because they don’t have the funds to invest, an advisory group says.

The Small Business Advisory Group was formed last year by former Minister for Small

