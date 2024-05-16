Top SUVs for “enhanced driving”

This content was prepared by Innovate Online and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

10 SUVs to consider for a premier driving adventures in NZ.

The demand for hybrid SUVs in New Zealand is increasing yearly. New car buyers are considering eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles that combat rising fuel prices and promote clean car incentives. Here are 10 New Zealand SUVs which are said to provide enhanced driving in 2024.

GWM Haval H6 Ford Bronco Sport Kia Telluride Lexus GX BMW X7 Hyundai Tucson Honda Passport Nissan X-Trail Toyota Prado Volkswagen Tiguan

GWM HAVAL H6

The progressive HAVAL H6 is smart and stylish. This mid-sized SUV is equipped with the tech to perform in urban areas, plus off-road capabilities. Haval describes the HAVAL H6 as powerful and economical, with 179kW of combined power and a fuel consumption of 5.2L/100km on the hybrid variant. Backed with 7 years of unlimited kilometre warranty and 5 years roadside assistance, the H6 offers complete peace of mind. The 5-star ANCAP rating of the H6 is further proof that this is a well-thought-out SUV. Features of the GWM HAVAL H6 include:

18″ Alloy Wheels

2.0L Turbo Petrol Engine and 7-speed DCT

Front and Rear LED Lighting

10.25″ Colour LED Instrument Cluster

10.25″ Colour Multimedia Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

AEB with Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring

Reversing Camera & Sensors

Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Bronco has made a comeback in several sizes, including the smaller Bronco Sport. The Bronco Sport also has some similarities to the Ford Escape, but the Bronco Sport all-wheel drive offers genuine off-road capability and tech, making it a reliable partner when the pavement ends and the trail begins. The optional 2.0-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine provides more power. Covering 0-100 km/hr in 7.2s, the Bronco Sport claims to be a contender as an eager off-roader with reliable and intelligent traction modes.

Kia Telluride

The Kia Brand is always known for interior comfort features, such as heated and ventilated second-row captain’s chairs and class-leading second-row legroom. The latest models, such as the Kia Telluride, are all-wheel drive – helping to give drivers more confidence in challenging conditions. The 8.4in of ground clearance results in a higher ride, and Kia Telluride claims increased towing capacity of up to 5500lbs.

Lexus GX

The 2024 Lexus GX luxury SUV offers a bold new take – the striking silhouette showcases what the dealers’ websites promote as function and form with true off-road capability when needed, thanks to the increased ground clearance and powerful stance. The Lexus GX has three rows of quality seating, while the GX Interface system is designed to make the journey an indulgent experience.

BMW X7

The BMW X7 TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8s. The BMW X7 has active roll stabilisation of Executive Drive Pro that reduces vehicle movement, plus Integral Active Steering that is claimed to increase agility during manoeuvring and to enhance ride comfort at high speeds. This SUV is popular with Kiwis who want best-in-class engines and sure-footed handling, from the 375-hp straight-six to the 630-hp twin-turbo. A slew of state-of-the-art features and luxurious materials are included to make the 2024 X7 a sports utility vehicle that exceeds expectations.

Hyundai Tucson

Tucson is a classic expression of the Hyundai design style. It has a sleek silhouette and powerful lines that stand out from the crowd. The innovative front defines sportiness and brings some of the best high-tech aesthetics to SUVs. The spacious cabin instrument cluster is said to be innovative and easy to navigate, while the multi-air mode system is a nice touch for everyone along for the ride.

Honda Passport

The Honda Passport is a new entrant to SUV ranks, ready for on-road or off-road exploration. Roof rails come ready for cargo attachments, while the all-wheel-drive system is said to provide a smoother journey across rough terrain. Distinctive style touches give the interior a look that matches the beauty of the great outdoors. Honda Passport earned a 2024 Editors’ Choice award thanks to the 280-hp V-6, nine-speed automatic transmission and responsive powertrain. The wide rear cargo space is designed to easily accommodate several large pieces of luggage and the Honda Passport claims a max pulling capacity of 5000lbs.

Nissan X-Trail

A well-known name in the SUV marketplace, the Nissan X-Trail was a leader when other manufacturers were only beginning to explore off-road and four-wheel drive capability. According to dealers, the Nissan X-Trail boasts excellent fuel efficiency and reliability for a mid-size SUV and, with 2000kg braked towing capacity, this SUV is ready for New Zealand adventures. Safety features and safety technology are also prioritised, such as Intelligent Emergency Braking, pedestrian/cyclist detection, Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, Lane departure warning, and a whole lot more.

Toyota Prado

Land Cruiser Prado remains a powerful and imposing SUV force. The tough engine and dynamic on- and off-road technologies have been designed to make this SUV a stand-out vehicle. The Toyota Prado is an all-rounder when it comes to comfort and convenience. Reports suggest it is a performer both on- and off-road and the iconic Land Cruiser Prado has a reputation for toughness. Featuring a 2.8L turbo diesel engine, three-zone climate control and a 9-speaker audio system, the LC Prado GX combines comfort, power, and control.

Volkswagen Tiguan

According to reports, the Volkswagen Tiguan has redefined itself and is more refined, comfortable and intuitive than ever. With intelligent technology, a new digital cockpit and steering wheel inside, and pronounced shoulders, precise lines, and expressive silhouette outside, dealers’ websites and internet research suggest the vehicle has power and functionality, providing a premium SUV experience. Worth a test drive.

Others

More leading brands worth considering include Volvo, Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz, Mazda, Subaru, and Toyota RAV4 to name a few. SUVs are the biggest new car segment in New Zealand and there has never been a better time to get a great SUV deal.

What size SUV is best for families?

You will probably require the versatility of a 5-seater or 7-seater SUV that can handle a varied driving experience, from the daily commute to northern road trips. New Zealand is a large landmass, although most medium SUVs, plug-in hybrids, and even small SUVs can handle most roads around the country.