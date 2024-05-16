Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket snaps out of funk for big rise - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
A2 Milk chief executive David Bortolussi. The company's shares rose 35c or 5.13 per cent to a 14-month high of $7.17. Photo / Salty Dingo

The New Zealand sharemarket snapped out of its malaise with a strong rally of more than one-and-a-half per cent – the biggest single-day rise in seven months.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index took off at midday

