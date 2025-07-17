“DoC staff decided the animal didn’t need burial and didn’t respond. It’s important to note DoC doesn’t necessarily attend all dead seals,” she said.

“On 5 June, Auckland Council called advising an NZ fur seal was found dead, missing its head. Images showed this was the same NZ fur seal called in a couple of days prior.

“Two DoC rangers, with the help of an Auckland Council ranger, responded and attended. While attending this seal, they found another NZ fur seal with a missing head. One of the seals was quite decomposed, while the other was fresh,

“It appeared the seals’ heads were removed illegally using a sharp blade.”

The Marine Mammals Protection Act states it is illegal to take any part of a marine mammal.

“It’s not acceptable for people to tamper with protected wildlife, and it’s illegal to remove a protected species’ head,” Obushenkova said.

The seals have been buried.

DoC said its investigation is ongoing. “We are asking for anyone who might have information about this incident to contact DoC,” Obushenkova said.

Anyone with information on the seals’ beheading – whether it’s eye-witness reports of incidents, or other potentially valuable evidence – should contact the 0800 DOC HOT hotline and quote case 9390. Any information offered by members of the public is kept confidential by DoC.

Kekeno spend considerable time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring.

DoC advised that from July to September each year there’s an influx in adolescent seals appearing on New Zealand shores and further inland. This is because seal pups begin to wean as their mothers prepare for new pups.

Although they are usually found on rocky shores, their natural curiosity sometimes leads them inland, as far as 15km, often by following rivers and streams. They can appear in unusual places, such as a paddock, roadside or an inner-city street. This is a normal occurrence from exploratory behaviour.

Should you encounter a dead seal, DoC says, it is best to leave the animal where it is. Report it to the conservation hotline if it is tagged, an unusual species, looks like a suspicious death, is in a public place or on public property and is a potential health risk.

“Ask us to remove it, don’t try to do this yourself.”

In May, a boat skipper was seen steering his vessel through a pod of bottlenose dolphins off Waiake Bay. Image / Google Maps

DoC is also investigating another incident, on May 21, when a recreational boat skipper was seen steering his vessel through a pod of bottlenose dolphins between 11.20am and noon on Auckland’s North Shore.

“One witness has seen the vessel launched at Waiake Beach,” said Obushenkova.

“They reported seeing the boat head straight toward the dolphins, which were clearly visible, and get very close to them.”

The witness says the boatie later changed direction and began following the pod, steering his vessel among the dolphins and eventually stopping the engine to take photographs. Under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations, vessels cannot travel through a pod of dolphins.

Obushenkova said the boat involved in the incident was a Haynes Hunter named Plaisir.

“We’d like to talk to the owner or skipper of Plaisir and encourage them to come forward,” she said.

Anyone who saw the incident, or can share information on the Plaisir, can contact DoC on 0800 DOC HOT and quote case number 9189.