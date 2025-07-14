The owner of that house told the Herald she was not at home when the accident occured as it was being renovated.

She said painters were set to arrive that morning and paint the side of the house that the truck fell into.

The owner said the painter was “extremely lucky” to have avoided the accident as he arrived after it occured. He was dropping his child at school at the time, she said.

The head contractor of the painting business said his employee was in a “really bad state” and “felt sick to his stomach just thinking about it.”

A neighbouring resident on Rangitoto Ave told the Herald concrete was being poured at the house behind the one that the truck fell into.

Another neighbour said she saw about seven police cars on scene this morning.

Fire & Emergency NZ sent two fire trucks to assist a Hato Hone St John ambulance at a motor vehicle accident.

A person has been critically injured after an accident with a concrete truck on Rangitoto Ave, Remuera. NZ Herald photographs by Dean Purcell

Hato Hone St John confirmed it had attended an incident on Rangitoto Ave around 9am this morning.

“One ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager attended,” a spokesperson said.

Police said further details will be shared when information becomes available.

WorkSafe has been advised of the incident.

