It has been 10 years since a New Zealand Prime Minister visited the battlefields and attended the Gallipoli dawn service.

Luxon’s speech described the moment the sun rose on April 25 and the Anzacs saw the impossible terrain of the peninsula.

“One hundred and ten years ago, on the dawn of this day that we commemorate every year in New Zealand, Anzac troops came ashore here, shoulder-to-shoulder with their brothers from half a world away.

“Some anticipated an adventure far from home,” Luxon said.

“But as the sun rose and the shadows drained from the gullies, it was not adventure that greeted them, but horror.”

Luxon described a “metronome of gunfire and shelling”, which “kept the dreadful rhythm of life in the trenches”.

He said New Zealand had made a “disproportionate” contribution to the campaign and the First World War.

“Some 16,000 Kiwis served here. At the time, we were a nation of just one million people,” he said.

Luxon also paid tribute to Turkish veterans.

“While we remain proud of those who served, we do not glorify what happened here.

“We know too much to do that. Instead, we acknowledge the courage and tenacity of the Anzacs, and we respect the valour of the Ottoman Turks who resisted them.

“Our most decorated Gallipoli veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Cyril Bassett VC, said, ‘Real courage isn’t just an act of daring; it’s carrying on’.

“And carry on they did. On both sides,” he said.

He also thanked the Turkish Government and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for their efforts in protecting and restoring Anzac Cove after a fire last year.

This is Luxon’s second stop on his European tour. Tomorrow, he will travel to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis.

