Lindsay McKenzie was appointed as a Crown observer to Wellington City Council last year by then Local Government Minister Simeon Brown after it had to re-write its Long Term Plan.

McKenzie said while this latest incident is not technically within his remit as an observer, he has been in contact with Whanau, councillors, council CEO Matt Prosser and the Local Government Minister’s office following news of the unsavoury email.

Lindsay McKenzie was called in to oversee Wellington City Council last year. Photo / Supplied.

“I do have a stake in seeing that the gains of the past 7 months or so are not lost and Council successfully navigates its way to the end of this term of office.

“It is likely that community perceptions of elected members will be further harmed by what has gone on and will adversely affect the organisation”, McKenzie said.

He believes “strained interpersonal relationships” risk undermining the work that has been achieved over the past eight months on council.

“Despite their focus on the election ahead, candidates who are councillors have been reminded that they are still elected members, are still being remunerated and should be focused on the duties and obligations that go with that status.

“I have sought reassurances that elected members will stay focused on the interests of the community they are there to serve”, he said.

Wellington City Council CEO Matt Prosser told the Herald a number of complaints have been received about Chung regarding the email.

A number of those complaints relate to the council’s code of conduct, Prosser said.

“Those complaints are currently being reviewed. We will provide an update as appropriate.”

Chung issued a video statement last night, where he called the situation a “blatant political attack” and a “smear campaign”.

He said he regrets writing the email and regrets sharing it with people who he thought he could trust.

Interviewed by Newstalk ZB’s Ryan Bridge on Friday, Chung said he would not pull out of the mayoral race.

Asked by Bridge if he believes the rumour to be true, he said: “I don’t see why he should actually tell me these things without being some substance behind it.”

Local Government Minister Simon Watts has been approached for comment.

