Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Exclusive: Wellington mayoral candidate Ray Chung’s sex and drugs gossip about Tory Whanau

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

An email has emerged in which Mayoral hopeful Ray Chung has falsely described current Mayor Tory Whanau as a participant in a drugs and sex romp.

An email has emerged in which Mayoral hopeful Ray Chung has falsely described current Mayor Tory Whanau as a participant in a drugs and sex romp.

An email has emerged in which Wellington councillor and mayoral hopeful Ray Chung describes a New Year’s Eve drugs and sex orgy involving incumbent mayor Tory Whanau that she flatly denies ever happened.

Chung - who wants to become in the upcoming local body election - wrote of Whanau in explicit terms having drug-fuelled “tempestuous sex” and making reference to her having “pendulous soft breasts”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Wellington

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Wellington