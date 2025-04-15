Independent Together is running 11 candidates in the upcoming local body elections on a shared policy platform of cutting wasteful spending and not increasing rates for three years.

His absence has ruffled feathers across the council, including with his independent allies.

Mayor Tory Whanau accused Chung of “prioritising donor meetings over the Regs Committee’s vital work and our community’s needs”.

“Just a reminder: our community’s welfare trumps fancy lunches,” Whanau said.

Ben McNulty, who seconded Chung’s apology, said he didn’t know he was leaving for a campaign event.

“I trust councillors to police their own apologies but was surprised to learn Ray was attending a campaign launch, given those pivotal decisions,” McNulty said.

Diane Calvert said she was “concerned that councillor Chung’s absence could have impacted representation for our ward”.

Calvert and Chung represent the Wharangi Onslow-Western Ward, which includes Karori, Northland, Wadestown, Khandallah and Crofton Downs.

Committee chair Sarah Free said while Chung told her he had a function at the Wellington Club, “Ray didn’t tell me it was a campaign launch”.

Responding to the criticisms, Chung said he has good attendance at the council.

“I arguably attend more meetings than any other councillor and this is the first time I’ve ever requested leave of absence to leave a meeting for two hours.

“This is Diane [Calvert] of course, she was the one throwing her toys out of the cot because she wanted me there to be able to vote because the vote might have been critical,” Chung said.

Asked about the mayor’s criticism, Chung said Whanau was “full of s***”.

“How often has she actually taken time off meetings? And yet there’s never been any criticism of her not turning up.”

Earlier in her term, Whanau was criticised for her attendance at meetings.

She also made headlines last year for her poor attendance at airport board meetings.

Council attendance data from 1 July 2024 shows Whanau, who sits on all Council committees and subcommittees, went to 93.75% of meetings.

By comparison Chung’s attendance was marginally lower at 90.24% of meetings.

The data does not reflect apologies accepted by committees.

Chung admitted it was not appropriate to say the mayor was “full of s***”.

“If you want to publish it, then you publish it,” Chung said.

Whanau said she would not be talking to Chung about the issue.

“It is incumbent on all councillors to manage their own attendance at committees,” she said.

No votes came up at the meeting due to other issues. The Herald understands this includes a tense shouting match that took place during a publicly excluded adjournment, which was extended to two hours to allow an extended lunch break for members to cool off.

Votes on the Karori connections cycleway review, which has been a key issue in Chung’s ward, were deferred to a future meeting, but he acknowledges he did not know this before deciding to leave.

He said he told committee chair Sarah Free that he was only across the road at the Wellington Club and asked her to text him if any issues came to a vote.

“They knew that I was going,” Chung said.

Tense relationships and in-fighting have long been an issue plaguing the council.

Late last year, then Local Government Minister Simeon Brown took the extraordinary step to appoint a Crown Observer due to what he considered financial mismanagement and dysfunction.

Whanau has since said Lindsay McKenzie’s appointment as observer has improved relationships on the council.

McKenzie has noted political positioning and ideologies as issues within the council.

