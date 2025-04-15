“If you want to publish it, then you publish it,” Chung said.
Whanau said she would not be talking to Chung about the issue.
“It is incumbent on all councillors to manage their own attendance at committees,” she said.
No votes came up at the meeting due to other issues. The Herald understands this includes a tense shouting match that took place during a publicly excluded adjournment, which was extended to two hours to allow an extended lunch break for members to cool off.
Votes on the Karori connections cycleway review, which has been a key issue in Chung’s ward, were deferred to a future meeting, but he acknowledges he did not know this before deciding to leave.
He said he told committee chair Sarah Free that he was only across the road at the Wellington Club and asked her to text him if any issues came to a vote.
Tense relationships and in-fighting have long been an issue plaguing the council.
Late last year, then Local Government Minister Simeon Brown took the extraordinary step to appoint a Crown Observer due to what he considered financial mismanagement and dysfunction.
Whanau has since said Lindsay McKenzie’s appointment as observer has improved relationships on the council.
McKenzie has noted political positioning and ideologies as issues within the council.
