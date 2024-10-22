Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has decided to place a Crown Observer on Wellington City Council following its decision to reopen its Long Term Plan.

Brown said the Government had written to Wellington City Council with a draft Terms of Reference and has given the Council 10 working days to respond as required under the law.

Wellington City Mayor Tory Whanau said she would “shortly consider” the draft terms of reference and discuss Brown’s decision with councillors.

“It is my view that we accept this and work constructively with whoever is appointed.”

“Ultimately, we all want a Long-term Plan amendment that delivers the best outcomes for Wellingtonians,” she said.

Whanau said she would not resign as mayor.

“I was elected to deliver for the people of Wellington, and I plan to work with councillors to deliver a solid Long Term Plan. We will continue to do that work at pace,” she said.

The council was described as a “shambles” by Brown’s colleague, Nicola Willis.

Brown’s decision to get advice on intervening in the council was sparked by the Council’s decision to u-turn on a decision to sell its stake in Wellington, a decision which required re-opening the council’s Long Term Plan. The airport shares would have created an investment fund and freed up debt headroom to manage the council’s earthquake insurance risk.

More financial issues

However in a statement, Brown said there were several other problems with the councils’ finances including its decision to pay for most of its water investment with rates rather than debt, a decision which Brown said would “overcharge” Wellington City ratepayers by $700 million over the next ten years.

“I have been concerned about the Council’s ability to manage their Long Term Plan amendment and adoption process, following their recent decision to rewrite its 2024-34 Long Term Plan,” Brown said.

“Under Part 10 of the Local Government Act 2002 (the Act), I have powers of assistance and intervention in relation to a local authority that has a problem. Following advice from officials I have identified there is a significant problem at Wellington City Council that warrants the Government appointing a Crown Observer,” he said.

“Advice provided to me by the Department of Internal Affairs highlights that the Council is not utilising its balance sheet appropriately in order to maintain critical infrastructure like water, and that is failing to manage its insurance risk appropriately. These risks have been increased due to its recent decision to amend the Long Term Plan,” Brown said.

He said the DIA’s advice found “found that the Council has demonstrated an inability to understand the mechanisms it has available to manage financial pressures it is facing”.

“This includes the Council choosing in its Long Term Plan to use rates revenue to pay for its water infrastructure up-front, rather than appropriately using debt financing. Local Water Done Well financing mechanisms enables further debt headroom for Wellington City Council to meet its under-insurance issues.

“The advice from the Department highlights that the 2024-34 Long-Term Plan shows the Council’s net borrowings for water services increase by just $66 million to fund this investment (6 per cent of the total), with the remaining $1.10 billion of capital investment proposed to be funded by rates (94 per cent of the total),” he said.

It is not immediately clear whether the Council could have made better use of Local Water Done Well financing mechanisms in its Long Term Plan given these were only developed and announced relatively recently.

Whanau said the situation should be seen as an opportunity for the council to put past disagreements behind them and build a coherent plan for Wellington.

The decision not to sell our minority shares in the airport to resolve our growing insurance risk has meant we have some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

”I am focused on addressing our insurance risk without increasing rates,” Whanau said.

“Additionally, I do not intend to cut projects that are critical for our city’s growth and sustainability.

“For me, that means protecting our social housing, and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives,” she said.

Whanau said she would continue to work with councillors to amend the Long-Term Plan and give Wellingtonians certainty.