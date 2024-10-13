It’s a significant loss for Whanau who championed the sale and planned her 10-year-budget around it. The sale has divided the council, cost the mayor crucial support and comes after her plan to reopen the “big black hole” that is Reading Cinemas also failed.

Selling the airport shares was designed to help solve two serious financial risks: the council’s $2.6 billion under-insurance problem and the lack of diversity in its investment portfolio.

The Long Term Plan will need to be amended now that the sale is off the table.

Up to $600 million could be cut from the council’s capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to insurance risks.

Projects that could be on the chopping block include more cycleways, community and facility upgrades, and improvements to services like rubbish and library collections.

The council will need to consult on the change with options that include a full sale of the airport shares, a partial sale, or no sale, officials have said.

The amended Long Term Plan will eventually be adopted in June 2025.

