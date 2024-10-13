- Wellington City Council has stopped the sale of its 34% share in the airport.
- The Long Term Plan will have to be amended which could involve significant cuts to capital spending.
- It’s the second significant loss Mayor Tory Whanau has suffered this year after the Reading Cinemas deal was also killed.
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau is faced with cutting up to $600 million from her 10-year budget after the city council voted to stop the controversial sale of its airport shares.
Last week, Wellington City Council killed the sale of its 34% share in the airport, with one councillor saying it was the “dirtiest politics” she had been involved with.