“Cordons were put in place around the area while inquiries were made to locate these offenders.”

While police were still in the area, they received information that a group believed to be connected to those on the run had fled the area in another vehicle, he said.

“A member of the public had been assaulted in the process.”

A photo at the scene showed a silver car parked in the middle of Rata St in West Auckland, surrounded by armed police.

Eagle located the vehicle and tracked it to an address on Riserra Drive in Rānui, where all four occupants were arrested, including two 15-year-olds and the 18-year-old driver.

The fourth occupant, aged 19, will appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with assault with intent to rob in relation to the member of the public who was hurt in Nikau Rd, New Lynn.

At this point the original group – who were also believed to be connected to an investigation over recent aggravated robberies at jewellery stores – hadn’t been found.

Inquiries identified an address on Woodford Ave as being of interest and when Eagle detected a stolen vehicle leaving this property about 9.30pm, police on Lincoln Rd signalled the driver to stop.

Instead, the driver fled from police towards the Northwestern Motorway, Harrison said.

“Eagle continued to track this vehicle speeding along the motorway and connecting on to the Southwestern Motorway. The vehicle [then] travelled to Māngere, with occupants switching to another vehicle.”

However, while travelling at speed south towards the Southern Motorway interchange the vehicle suffered mechanical issues near Penrose.

“[It] slowed significantly [and] authority was given to bring this vehicle to a stop. Minor damage was sustained to one patrol vehicle, but all four occupants were quickly arrested.”

Among those arrested was the 18-year-old driver, who was also the subject of a media appeal with a warrant to arrest over the aggravated robbery at Mānawa Bay on March 23, Harrison said.

“He now faces additional charges relating to failing to stop.”

Meanwhile, one of the passengers, aged 15, was also sought as part of the investigation into the incident at the six-month-old shopping centre.

“He has been charged with aggravated robberies at the Kayson’s Fashion Store on March 16 and the Mānawa Bay Michael Hill on March 23.”

In the Mānawa Bay incident a group wearing masks and hoodies, and wielding tools, smashed their way into the glass cabinets as shoppers – including one holding a child – ran for safety.

Michael Hill Jewellers in Manawa Bay shopping mall was hit during a brazen robbery.

The group then ran out with armfuls of loot as the area filled with white fog and bewildered customers peered at a jewellery box that was dropped as those involved fled.

The other two occupants in the car yesterday – aged 16 and 19 – face charges of failing to stop and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Police would oppose the teens’ bail when they appear in the Auckland District and Auckland Youth courts today, Harrison said.

The arrests followed a “significant amount of work” over recent weeks by detectives and frontline staff to identify and target those thought responsible.

“This is a great outcome for the community to have these [alleged] offenders off the streets.”

