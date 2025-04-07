The fourth occupant, aged 19, will appear in the Waitākere District Court today charged with assault with intent to rob in relation to the member of the public who was hurt in Nikau Rd, New Lynn.
At this point the original group – who were also believed to be connected to an investigation over recent aggravated robberies at jewellery stores – hadn’t been found.
Inquiries identified an address on Woodford Ave as being of interest and when Eagle detected a stolen vehicle leaving this property about 9.30pm, police on Lincoln Rd signalled the driver to stop.
Instead, the driver fled from police towards the Northwestern Motorway, Harrison said.
“Eagle continued to track this vehicle speeding along the motorway and connecting on to the Southwestern Motorway. The vehicle [then] travelled to Māngere, with occupants switching to another vehicle.”
However, while travelling at speed south towards the Southern Motorway interchange the vehicle suffered mechanical issues near Penrose.
“[It] slowed significantly [and] authority was given to bring this vehicle to a stop. Minor damage was sustained to one patrol vehicle, but all four occupants were quickly arrested.”
Among those arrested was the 18-year-old driver, who was also the subject of a media appeal with a warrant to arrest over the aggravated robbery at Mānawa Bay on March 23, Harrison said.
“He now faces additional charges relating to failing to stop.”
Meanwhile, one of the passengers, aged 15, was also sought as part of the investigation into the incident at the six-month-old shopping centre.