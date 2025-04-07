A wind watch is in place for Dunedin to Banks Peninsula from 9am until 6pm today.

A strong wind watch for Motueka is forecast for eight hours from 9am.

A watch for Wellington and Marlborough Sounds is in place from 6am to 4pm, while nearby another watch is forecast for Wairarapa, including the Tararua district, Hawke’s Bay, and the area south of Hastings, from 11am to 8pm.

⛈️Some thunderstorms to go with that wind⛈️



Heavy rain spreads northwards up Aotearoa New Zealand today and tomorrow, with possible thunderstorms and hail.



For a more detailed forecast of your area: https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1 pic.twitter.com/ArdPKkpwTz — MetService (@MetService) April 7, 2025

Makgabutlane said those regions could see up to 100km/h gusts in exposed areas.

She said western parts of the country could also see thunderstorms.

According to MetService, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the west and southern parts of the South Island this morning with a possible 10-20mm/h of rain and hail.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms on the west coast of the North Island and Wellington region with the possibility of 10-20mm/h of rain.

Makgabutlane said the affected regions were forecast to see a swift drop in temperature.

The eastern South Island’s maximum temperatures were expected to fall from the mid to low 20s into the 10s, she said.

The top half of the North Island was not off the hook as the low-pressure system would bring a front with it.

“That front is expected to bring some rainfall for the North Island and some of that rainfall is expected to move across the upper part of the North Island as well.”

