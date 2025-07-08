Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

The $81m question: Does the Ministry of Health’s plan to stop problem gambling work? The answer: ‘We don’t know’

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Rose, a mother of six discusses a lifetime of problem gambling. Video / Michael Craig

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey said “it’s not good enough” the Ministry of Health can’t show its problem gambling strategy works. David Fisher reports.

A high-powered commission has castigated the Ministry of Health for trying to take $92 million off the gambling industry to pay for problem gambling solutions, when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics