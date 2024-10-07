The second risk is that the council has all its eggs in one basket when it comes to its investment portfolio.
About 93% of the council’s portfolio is in ground leases and airport shares. This means the council’s investments are exposed to similar risks, particularly natural disasters.
The council proposes to reinvest the sale proceeds into a perpetual investment fund.
Whanau has said any investment fund would have strong environmental and social criteria and be protected against future councils withdrawing the capital to pay down debt.
“Let me be clear – I will never lead a city that sells airport shares to pay down debt. I have never supported selling the silverware to pay the mortgage”, Whanau said at a previous council meeting.
Who is opposed to the sale?
Some of the strongest opposition to selling has come from Labour Party councillors.
The Wellington Labour Party has launched a campaign against selling, with local government committee co-chair Paul Tolich arguing the airport is a strategic public asset and critical to the city’s economy.
“Public ownership gives us a say in how our city’s airport is run, both now and for future generations. This is even more important as we work to reduce our city’s carbon emissions,” Tolich said.
“If we hand full ownership to private interests, we lose control.”
Earlier this year, Labour councillors Ben McNulty and Nureddin Abdurahman and Green Māori ward councillor Nīkau Wi Neera, who all voted against the sale, publicly withdrew their unconditional support for the mayor’s policies after the controversial airport vote.
McNulty has previously asked what options there were to stop the sale.
Chief financial officer Andrea Reeves said if the Long-Term Plan was signed off, including the airport sale, officials would report back to the council in December with recommendations outlining the process to sell the shares.
She confirmed councillors would have an opportunity at this time to say they didn’t want to progress.
However, Abdurahman has now filed a Notice of Motion (NoM) forcing the issue to be voted on this week.
“At a time when Wellingtonians are facing a 20% increase in rates, it is simply irresponsible to continue with the sale process until December, which would potentially spend millions on consultants and legal advice for a sale that lacks support,” Abdurahman said.
It’s understood the amount saved by stopping work on the sale process would be comparable to the cost of undertaking an amendment to the Long Term Plan, including auditing costs.
If the Notice of Motion is successful, all work on the sale and establishing a perpetual investment fund will stop.
Council officials will begin planning an amendment to the recently agreed Long Term Plan.
Hundreds of millions of dollars could be cut from the council’s capital spending to create additional debt headroom to respond to insurance risks.
“These cuts will only be a risk mitigant; it is not possible to sufficiently reduce debt to address the insurance risk through creating headroom”, council documents said.
“It is also important to note that these cuts will do nothing to address the diversification risk and the lack of resilience in the council’s balance sheet from the natural hazard exposure – both of these risks would remain.”
Increasing debt headroom to $500m would require $400m worth of cuts and increasing it to $750m would require $600m in cuts.
Projects that could be on the chopping block include more cycleways, the Golden Mile, community and facility upgrades, and improvements to services like rubbish and library collections.
The council will need to consult on the change with options that include a full sale of the airport shares, a partial sale, or no sale, officials said.
The amended Long Term Plan would eventually be adopted in June 2025.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.