Holly Pattison, 36, leaves the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday after being sentenced to home detention for crashing her car and injuring two others while over the legal blood alcohol limit. Photo / Belinda Feek
After strapping her daughter into a booster seat and putting a half-drunk bottle of wine in the centre console, Holly Pattison set off in her car to Napier.
But the 36-year-old barely made it out of Hamilton before she strayed over the centre line and crashed into another vehicle.
The6-year-old girl suffered critical injuries, while the driver of the other car was off work for a “considerable” amount of time.
Pattison appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday for sentencing on two charges of driving causing injury with an excess blood alcohol level and ill-treatment of a child after the crash on December 15 last year.
Judge Marshall noted Pattison had one previous conviction – drink-driving from 2016.
As for the recent offending, the aggravating features were the harm to the victims, the premeditation, her high blood reading and the fact she was travelling “a considerable distance” to Napier.
“You of all people, Miss Pattison, would realise that this could have ended up far more tragically than it did.
“Everyone could have died in that crash or suffered more severe injuries, which potentially affected them for life.
“I think you have now come to the conclusion that your drinking was out of control and aspects of your life were perhaps out of control.”
Judge Marshall sentenced Pattison to nine months’ home detention, ordered her to pay $1500 in emotional harm reparation, disqualified her from driving for 28 days until she had an alcohol interlock device installed and pay police and medical costs of $195.34.