“You have excluded mana whenua from having their voices heard at the committee table and that, on the face of it, represents a breach of the Tākai Here agreement.

“Please understand that this is no longer about any single political issue of the day. It is about the intent of the signatories to the NoM to knowingly and deliberately exclude voices of mana whenua.”

Mayor Tory Whanau says the council should be backing mana whenua and allowing them to have a consistent and meaningful seat at the decision-making table. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Failure to withdraw the NoM might “irreparably damage” the relationship, the email said.

Tākai Here is a partnership agreement between mana whenua and Wellington City Council, signed in 2022.

Two mana whenua representatives in this partnership have a seat on council committees with voting rights but not at full council meetings.

Both representatives voted to sell the council’s airport shares while the Long Term Plan or 10-year budget was being put together, bolstering Mayor Tory Whanau’s majority.

Some councillors then changed their mind about selling, meaning that if the same vote were held again, it would fail.

There was no other opportunity to vote on the sale again as part of the Long Term Plan process, leaving some councillors instead to vote against the entire plan in protest.

The plan still passed with nine votes in favour and seven against.

Council officials were going to report back to the council on the sale process in December, at which point councillors could choose not to progress.

However, Labour councillor Nureddin Abdurahman has filed a NoM forcing the issue to be voted on again next week.

He has asked the full council to reconsider the sale rather than the Long Term Plan, Finance, and Performance Committee where mana whenua representatives have a say.

The NoM wanted councillors to amend the Long Term Plan to keep the shares and to suspend any involvement at the committee level.

“At a time when Wellingtonians are facing a 20% increase in rates, it is simply irresponsible to continue with the sale process until December, which would potentially spend millions on consultants and legal advice for a sale that lacks support,” Abdurahman said.

It’s understood the amount saved by stopping work on the sale process would be comparable to the cost of undertaking an amendment to the Long Term Plan, including auditing costs.

Abdurahman said only the full council had the legal authority to proceed with the sale.

The council usually delegates the role of developing the Long Term Plan to the committee which is then put to the council to adopt.

Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman is opposed to the airport sale. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Abdurahman said he has received advice from officials that another amendment related to water services may be required following new Government legislation.

He was told this would be best handled alongside any other changes to the Long Term Plan, such as the airport shares sale.

Abdurahman acknowledged the NoM’s move to suspend involvement at a committee level would exclude mana whenua partners from the discussion on water which he described as a “serious and unintended consequence”.

Abdurahman said he was working to change the wording of the NoM to “agree to proactively work in partnership with mana whenua” during the amendment process.

“This rewording emphasises our commitment to collaboration and ensures that all voices will be heard in this critical process,” he said.

Fellow Labour councillor Ben McNulty, another vocal opponent to the sale, said he had been leading negotiations with the mayor’s office to try to get the issue off the table for good.

“The collateral damage caused by the airport sale has been immense for all parties involved.”

Now was the time for leadership from the Mayor, McNulty said.

Labour councillor Teri O’Neill said she understood her obligation first and foremost was to uphold the partnership with tangata whenua. Her values were also to stay consistent in her opposition to the sale of public assets, she said.

“I will not move to disenfranchise Māori from any decision-making process. My absolute priority is to resolve this and continue to honour and uphold council’s partnership with Tākai Here partners.”

Labour councillor Rebecca Matthews said she would not support the NoM.

“My priority is repairing the damage to our relationship with mana whenua.”

Whanau said the council should be backing mana whenua and allowing them to have a consistent and meaningful seat at the decision-making table.

“I have done, and will do, everything in my power to preserve our relationship with mana whenua, Takai Here and iwi partners.

“After repeated and ignored attempts to work collaboratively on this issue, it is deeply upsetting that in an effort to achieve a certain political outcome, a few councillors have damaged our relationship with mana whenua.”

She said those councillors should reflect on the damage done.

“Acting in true partnership means continuing to do so even when things are tough, not just when it’s easy.”

The NoM has been signed by councillors Nīkau Wi Neera, Teri O’Neill, Tony Randle, Ben McNulty, Ray Chung, Iona Pannett, Nicola Young, Diane Calvert and Abdurahman.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.