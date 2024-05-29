Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There’s another Budget Day of a different kind happening this morning - Wellington City Council is deciding on its ten-year budget formally known as the Long Term Plan.

Wellingtonians, along with residents in towns across the country, are fiercely scrutinising what their councils are spending money on amid record rates hikes.

An effective 18 per cent rates increase is being proposed in the capital, which includes a levy to build a new sludge facility.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has said he expects councils to prioritise the essential services ratepayers expect and critical infrastructure over nice-to-haves.

The key issues under consideration in Wellington’s Long Term Plan are whether to sell the council’s airport shares, invest more money in the city’s ageing and leaking water pipes, new wheelie bins for food scraps, new parking fees in suburban centres, and cuts to community services and facilities.

Long Term Plans are thrashed out every three years and it is Mayor Tory Whanau’s chance to stamp her mark this term.

The big winner of the budget is set to be the city’s ageing and increasingly leaky water pipes. There is a proposal to increase capital spending on water infrastructure to $1.2 billion over ten years.

About 44 per cent of the region’s clean drinking water was being lost through leaky pipes this summer while Wellingtonians were being told to conserve water amidst a looming shortage.

However, the council is also proposing cuts to community services and facilities to save money.

Khandallah Pool is on the chopping block - the council is proposing to close it rather than spending $11.7 million to rebuild it.

Local teenager Alfie Picker said he felt the council had lied to him, after considering the pool’s closure two years ago and deciding to invest in it to keep it open.

“I thought we were going to have many more years of fun here ... despite what many of the locals have been telling them, they don’t seem to be changing their decision, so I feel very unheard,” Picker told the Herald.

A plan to remove cars from the Golden Mile, which Whanau has promised will be transformational, is also affected by the budget crunch.

The council is proposing to progress with construction on Courtenay Place and defer $83m worth of work on Lambton Quay and Manners and Willis Streets.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.