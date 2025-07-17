Girl who died in Fiordland drowning missed ‘every moment, every day’

Fung said pictures in the coroner’s report showed how easy it was to walk out on to the rocks from the track.

The Department of Conservation installed warning signs immediately after the incident, with permanent signs installed later.

A viewing platform that had been planned prior to Tegan’s death had also been completed in June, covering the rocks that were previously accessible.

Barriers had been constructed on all sides of the platform.

A viewing platform that had been planned prior to Tegan Chen's death was completed in June, covering the rocks that were previously accessible. The top photo shows the new platform, with the bottom images showing what the site looked like earlier. Photo / Supplied / Department of Conservation

“I’m glad that they’ve done that and, gosh, if that had been in place before ... which, when you think about it...” Fung said, tapering off as she considered other outcomes of their visit to the national park.

She said the family had been processing their grief and were grateful for the support of their family and friends.

“Holding the memories of her very closely ... building memories with her in spirit differently,” Fung said. “I guess facing the pain rather than trying to escape and trying to forget has been ... our approach ... and that’s really helped.”

Fung said her daughter’s passing had changed the family’s perspective on life.

“Just learning to try to embrace whatever days we have ahead of us and projects or things that have meaning and purpose, rather than just going about life like nothing has changed or nothing really matters,” she said.

Tegan Chen (centre) with her parents and two older brothers. Photo / Supplied

Tegan’s father, Adrian Chen, said the family were constantly reminded of what they had lost, but they were also looking at opportunities to make a difference to other people with what they had experienced.

“There is a lot of grief and a lot of traumas out there, not just for us, ... that a lot of people are going through,” he said.

“If we can be an encouragement to others ... and I guess almost helping people to see difficult circumstances is not just something to mourn and grief, but something that can also reshape us.

“Like there’s strength and resolve even amidst the tears and grief.”

Adrian Chen said it could be difficult for men to open up if they encountered difficult situations, but it was important for them to “take time out and to reflect and to face those emotions”.

“I think without the chance to do that, then ... I think what often happens is that we will bottle it up and then we’ll have an eruption, like a volcano exploding,” he said.

Adrian Chen and Deb Fung. Photo / Supplied

The couple were planning to build a memorial garden outside of Sydney in which people could plant trees to mark the birth and passing of loved ones, which, at the same time, would be a reforestation project that helped the environment, Fung said.

Aaron Fleming, director of operations in Southern South Island at the Department of Conservation, said the department looked closely at its facilities, systems and processes following a tragedy like this to identify room for improvement and ensure steps were taken to reduce the likelihood of similar things happening.

“On behalf of the Department of Conservation I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Tegan’s family and acknowledge the terrible loss they have suffered,” Fleming said.

“We have an ongoing programme of reviewing of similar sites across public conservation lands to identify any that need further hazard warnings in place.”

- RNZ