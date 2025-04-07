Advertisement
KiwiRail truck struck by train near Kaimai Tunnel, probes launched

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
A head-on collision between a freight train and a KiwiRail maintenance truck near the Kaimai Tunnel in Bay of Plenty has sparked investigations.

Staff were able to get out of the truck before the train hit it, KiwiRail said.

The maintenance truck, which was travelling on the tracks heading towards Tauranga, had stopped outside the eastern portal of the Kaimai Tunnel before being struck.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Paul Ashton said the incident happened around 12.40pm on Sunday on the East Coast Main Trunk Line.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi was notified of the incident and was investigating.

“There were no injuries,” a spokesperson said.

Ashton said a scheduled freight train was heading west away from Tauranga while the maintenance truck was stopped outside the eastern portal of the tunnel.

“The train was travelling 10 to 15km/h when the collision happened, and our maintenance staff were able to get out of the vehicle before the collision.

“There was some damage to the front of the hi-rail.”

Ashton said this was a serious incident, and an investigation into how it happened was under way.

“The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is also undertaking its own investigation.”

