A head-on collision between a freight train and a KiwiRail maintenance truck near the Kaimai Tunnel in Bay of Plenty has sparked investigations.

Staff were able to get out of the truck before the train hit it, KiwiRail said.

The maintenance truck, which was travelling on the tracks heading towards Tauranga, had stopped outside the eastern portal of the Kaimai Tunnel before being struck.

KiwiRail chief operations officer Paul Ashton said the incident happened around 12.40pm on Sunday on the East Coast Main Trunk Line.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi was notified of the incident and was investigating.