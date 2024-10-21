“Ultimately, as I said last week, we’ve got concerns in regards to the fact they’ve decided to effectively relitigate their entire Long-Term Plan and we’re obviously concerned about the impact that may have on ratepayers here in Wellington.”
Brown did not have any further meetings lined up with Whanau at this stage.
Whanau has maintained that addressing the financial hole the airport sale has left, without further increasing rates, is a bottom line for her.
Regardless, Brown has continued to voice concerns about rates increasing further.
Wellington ratepayers have experienced one of the highest hikes in the country — the latest averaged $1000 a household or an increase of 21%.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.