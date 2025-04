Tomoana Rd in Hastings is closed after a serious crash this afternoon. Image / Google Maps

Police fear there are serious injuries after a crash on Tomoana Rd in Hastings this afternoon.

Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Tomoana Rd and Williams St about 12.40pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” a police statement said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.