Asked whether she was worried about what the legacy of her first term would be, Whanau said: “Of course.”
“It’s been a difficult couple of years but again, for this last year, I’m just going to be super focused, hyper-focused, on delivering a successful Long Term Plan,” she said. “Yes, it’s had a pause and we’ve had to delay it but we can still get there.”
“It is getting that bad, in fact, it’s probably past that bad but it’s very difficult for a centre-right government to get rid of a democratically elected council and mayor.”
Prendergast suggested a Crown observer could be appropriate.
“If I was the observer, the first thing I would do is ask for a list of all the basic infrastructure projects and say those are the things going ahead and put a halt on everything else until we sort out basic infrastructure.”
Prendergast said residents could not afford high rates increases.
Whanau did not agree government intervention was required.
“It’s a very high bar to reach something like that, we would have to have not met our legislative requirements. We’re not even close to that yet. That is usually the thing that brings in an observer or a commissioner.
“No amount of public campaigning or trying to convince the minister [is going] to do that.”
Whanau was still committed to a second term but was less focused on the election now that the Long Term Plan needed to be changed after the airport vote.
