Fly-through reveals what Wellington’s Golden Mile could look like without cars

Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) has released fly-through footage of what the capital’s Golden Mile could look like without cars.

The $7.4 billion transport plan is removing private vehicles from the stretch of road from the Embassy Theatre, along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay.

Dedicated bus lanes aim to improve public transport reliability and bike lanes and wider footpaths prioritise walking and cycling.

Better lighting, more public seating, planting and outdoor dining will help revitalise the area.

The Golden Mile project is in its final stages and LGWM is now consulting on five proposed traffic resolutions - including loading zone time changes, parking restrictions and mobility parks.

Wellington City Council will make a final decision on these resolutions in June.

Up to 80,000 more people are expected to be living in Wellington City by 2050 as well as 25 per cent more people coming into the central city each workday.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner said the vision for Wellington as it grows is for it to be accessible, with attractive places, shared streets and efficient local and regional journeys.

“We’re excited to be making that vision real for Wellingtonians, with a range of improvements completed already, construction planned to start on the Golden Mile improvements later this year and work under way to improve three key transport connections to and from the city by 2026.”

An artist’s impression of what Courtenay Place could look like. Image / LGWM

In 2022 the Government announced its preferred option for the bigger projects in LGWM including light rail running from the central railway station to Island Bay.

This option also includes a new Mt Victoria tunnel with two lanes for cars and two for public transport. The existing tunnel will be transformed into one for walking and cycling.

Upgrades will also be made to improve traffic flow at the Basin Reserve, which involves an extension of the Arras Tunnel.

A detailed business case on this preferred option is expected next year.



