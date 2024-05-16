Police have launched a manhunt after a person was reportedly stabbed in South Auckland this evening.
Emergency services responded to reports that a person had suffered an injury at a commercial address on Mason Ave, Ōtāhuhu, just before 5pm.
“Police attended and a person is being transported to hospital in a serious condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds,” police said in a statement.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed the incident occurred at the Ōtāhuhu Pool and Leisure Centre.
“We responded with two ambulances, one operations manager and a rapid response vehicle... One patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.”
Police said they are trying to locate a person in connection with the incident, but believe “public safety is not at risk”.