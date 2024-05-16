Voyager 2023 media awards
Person seriously injured after suffering alleged stab wounds at Ōtāhuhu Pool and Leisure Centre

NZ Herald
Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police have launched a manhunt after a person was reportedly stabbed in South Auckland this evening.

Emergency services responded to reports that a person had suffered an injury at a commercial address on Mason Ave, Ōtāhuhu, just before 5pm.

“Police attended and a person is being transported to hospital in a serious condition with injuries consistent with stab wounds,” police said in a statement.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed the incident occurred at the Ōtāhuhu Pool and Leisure Centre.

The Ōtāhuhu Pool and Leisure Centre. Photo / Google
“We responded with two ambulances, one operations manager and a rapid response vehicle... One patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.”

Police said they are trying to locate a person in connection with the incident, but believe “public safety is not at risk”.

