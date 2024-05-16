Junior doctors walk off the job, suspended Green MP Darleen Tana’s unpleasant milestone and Loafers Lodge dawn service in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

16 May, 2024 06:51 AM 2 mins to read

An Act Party MP is mourning the loss of his son, garnering tributes from the Prime Minster, other politicians and public figures.

Mark Cameron paid tribute to his son Brody Cameron, 22, on social media yesterday.

He said: “Goodspeed my son, my boy. I love you always, Dad. RIP.”

His son was a member former member of the Vikings Rugby Football Club in Northland, playing with the team in 2018 and in the Whangārei Boys High 1st XV.

The club said he was a well-respected player, and said it was with great sadness that it passed on news of his death to its wider community.

His obituary read: “Much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle...”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon responded to Cameron’s tribute online.

Luxon said: “On behalf of the National Party, I offer our deepest condolences to you, Mark. I know the thoughts and prayers of the whole Parliament are with your family right now too.”

Cameron thanked the Prime Minister for his support and kindness.

Act Party colleague and Government minister Karen Chhour said: “Take care, my friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

More than 100 other comments of goodwill and condolences were left on Cameron’s tribute.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.








