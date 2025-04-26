Scientists working on the project were amazed by the rare on-camera appearance, which occurred during a survey in Dusky Sound last month, RNZ reported.
“It was quite a shock”, Sea Through Science researcher Adam Smith said.
“It’s great to see these majestic creatures in their natural environment and to see how curious they are. We’ve only seen a [great] white shark once before during our surveys, at the Kermadec Islands, the other end of New Zealand.”
The Herald contacted shark scientist Riley Elliott, but he didn’t want to comment without confirmation the shark involved was a great white, such as by seeing photos of the bite marks.
Department of Conservation marine scientist and shark expert Clinton Duffy couldn’t be contacted.
New Zealand is a global hotspot for great whites, which are protected in our waters, according to an online DoC page on the species.
“In New Zealand waters they occur throughout the Exclusive Economic Zone north of about … Campbell Island … [and] juveniles and adults occur in shallow coastal waters, including large harbours and estuaries.
“Sub-adults and adults also occur in the open ocean, as well as around offshore islands and banks.”
Genetic and satellite tagging studies had shown movement of the sharks between New Zealand, Australia and the southwest Pacific, and Australia and South Africa, according to the page.
Satellite tagging of New Zealand great whites had also shown that juveniles and adults migrated seasonally, from March to September, “between aggregation sites at Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands to the tropical and subtropical Pacific”.
Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.