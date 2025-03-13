By RNZ
A curious great white shark has been captured eyeballing a camera set up to record footage of fish species in Fiordland and snapping at a bait pot.
Scientists working on the project were amazed by the rare on-camera appearance, as part of a survey in Tamatea Dusky Sound last month.
Sea Through Science researcher Adam Smith was the first to spot the shark while working on the Department of Conservation (DOC) contract.
“While reviewing the videos, I saw a mature male white pointer shark turn up to the [camera] - it was quite a shock,” he said.