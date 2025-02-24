A shark weighing 394.5kg was caught during a fishing competition on the weekend. Captain Paul Barning and the crew on Dark Horse with a monster tiger on the way to the weigh station. Photo / Facebook
Police have revealed missing fisherman Paul Barning was entangled in his own fishing line and not wearing a lifejacket when he fell overboard during a fishing competition on Sunday.
The 58-year-old was pulled into the water about 1pm on Sunday while taking part in the Game Fishing Association state tournament off the Port Stephens coast near Newcastle, New South Wales, sparking a major search effort.
In a press conference on Monday afternoon, NSW Police Superintendent Joe McNulty said officers believed the vessel was reeling in a mako shark when Barning became entangled in the fishing line.
“After the entanglement we believe the shark has submerged, pulling the man into that water,” he said.