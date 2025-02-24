“We believe the shark was quite large. Their vessel was only 6.8 metres in length.”

McNulty said the outcome might have been different had the experienced fisherman been wearing a lifejacket.

“Unfortunately, at this time, he has not been recovered.”

He confirmed the search for Barning was continuing and there was no evidence the shark attacked him.

McNulty said water temperatures between 25C and 27C and fast currents had brought more marine life to the area, making the search challenging.

He stressed the importance of taking safety precautions on the water.

“Doesn’t matter how experienced you are, how long you’ve been fishing, please wear a life jacket.

“It’s just a safety message that we really need to get out to all members of the boating community.”

The NSW Game and Fishing Association paid tribute to Barning in a statement, describing him as a “loved and revered” member of their community.

“Paul Barning, current secretary, past president and life member of Port Hacking Game Fishing Club was a highly experienced game fisherman,” NSW GFA president Steve Lamond said on Monday.

Marine Rescue NSW crews were on standby to assist in the search. Photo / Marine Rescue NSW

“He was tragically lost at sea in the most unlikely of circumstances while fishing on his boat, Dark Horse, off Port Stephens on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Leonie, his son Sam and daughters Eleanor and Brigette in this trying time.

“We also have the crew and their families in our thoughts and prayers.

“To those participants of the tournament that assisted in the search efforts, we thank you.”

Lamond called the incident “an absolute freak tragedy”.

“There was definitely no shark attack as such involved,” he said.

“It was absolutely just an absolute freak tragedy that has occurred during the attempt to capture a fish.”

NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Luke Wiseman said Barning, who appeared to be a “very competent fisherman” was onboard with three other people.

The three others on board managed to make their way to the Nelson Bay area about 10pm on Sunday, where they underwent welfare assessments from paramedics.

“They declined clinical assessments,” Wiseman told Sunrise.

“We provided chaplain services to work with them and support them while they actually engage with NSW Police.”

A multi-agency search was launched with multiple helicopters on Sunday afternoon.