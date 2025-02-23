Paul Barning went overboard during a fishing competition on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Facebook.

The search, involving multiple agencies, resumed on Monday, with police investigating the shark involvement reports.

A man feared to have been taken by a shark during a fishing competition off the NSW coast has been identified, as a major search enters its second day.

Paul Barning fell overboard at about 1pm on Sunday while taking part in the Game Fishing Association state tournament off the Port Stephens coast near Newcastle, sparking a huge air and sea search.

The NSW Game Fishing Association president Steve Lamond identified Barning to the Daily Telegraph and said a statement would be issued on Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a person being dragged into the water by a shark after getting caught in a fishing line and falling overboard, according to the ABC.