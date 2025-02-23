Advertisement
Desperate search for fisherman Paul Barning after he fell overboard near Newcastle, NSW, with shark fears growing

news.com.au
Paul Barning went overboard during a fishing competition on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Facebook.

  • Paul Barning fell overboard during a fishing tournament off Port Stephens, prompting a major search.
  • Witnesses reported seeing Barning dragged into the water by a shark after getting tangled in a line.
  • The search, involving multiple agencies, resumed on Monday, with police investigating the shark involvement reports.

A man feared to have been taken by a shark during a fishing competition off the NSW coast has been identified, as a major search enters its second day.

Paul Barning fell overboard at about 1pm on Sunday while taking part in the Game Fishing Association state tournament off the Port Stephens coast near Newcastle, sparking a huge air and sea search.

The NSW Game Fishing Association president Steve Lamond identified Barning to the Daily Telegraph and said a statement would be issued on Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing a person being dragged into the water by a shark after getting caught in a fishing line and falling overboard, according to the ABC.

Various unconfirmed reports suggest a tiger shark or a great white shark may have been involved.

Marine Rescue NSW crews were on standby to assist in the search on Monday morning. Photo / Marine Rescue NSW.
NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Luke Wiseman said the man was on board with three other people, with initial investigations centring on whether the man had become tangled in some of his line.

He said the man appeared to be a “very competent fisherman”.

The three others on board managed to make their way to the Nelson Bay area about 10pm Sunday where they underwent welfare assessments from paramedics.

“They declined clinical assessments,” Wiseman told Sunrise.

“We provided chaplain services to work with them and support them whilst they actually engage with NSW Police.”

He said reports of a shark being involved would be investigated by police.

A multi-agency search was launched with multiple helicopters on Sunday afternoon.

“Crews from Water Police, Lifesaver helicopter, and Marine Rescue NSW are responding to reports a person has disappeared after falling overboard from a recreational fishing vessel 55km off the Newcastle coast,” a NSW Police spokesperson said.

The search was set to resume on Monday morning.

