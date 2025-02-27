- A live mako shark washed up at Sumner Beach, prompting a police call out.
- The Department of Conservation said mako sharks are not protected, so they didn’t respond.
- Christchurch resident Kristy Crates found the shark dead and believes it was later buried.
Footage of the shark has appeared online and shows its jaws moving faintly and sporadically.
The shark was described by one witness as “juvenile” and “just under 2 metres” long.
A police spokesperson told the Herald police were called about 8.35pm last night to Sumner Beach after a live shark washed ashore.