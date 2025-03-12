His family released a statement on Wednesday, saying the devoted surfer knew the risks of being in the ocean and would not have supported a shark cull.

Steven Payne was remembered by family and friends as a 'gentle giant'.

“He and his partner spent a lot of time in the ocean together, had enjoyed many dives with sharks, and knew the risks,” the family said.

“Steve was one of the best. A gentle giant … he was smart, kind, funny, laid back and very practical.

“He was a volunteer firefighter with the CFA near where he and his partner and dog lived in Geelong and a well-respected colleague.

“Steven Payne was a beloved partner, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend,” the family said.

“Just a week ago Steve surfed one of the best waves of his life, sharing the wave with a dolphin. He was stoked.”

Raised just outside Wellington, Payne was a rugby union loyalist.

“Steve was a staunch Hurricanes and All Blacks rugby union supporter and still played touch rugby.

The family thanked the Esperance community and emergency services for their efforts and support.

Payne’s friends remembered him as a “really good lad” and an “incredible person.”

Steven Payne, 37, from Wellington was killed by a shark in Western Australia.

A friend told 7News that Payne was a talented sportsman who played rugby league and surfed.

“He was an incredible person, who was always there for his mates,” a friend said.

Social media photos showed Payne enjoyed travelling and snowboarding.

The adventurous surfer was about 50m offshore in chest-deep water with two other surfers when he was attacked by a shark, but authorities said there was absolutely nothing they could do.

An extensive search of the area failed to locate his body and was called off on Wednesday afternoon.

Esperance police Senior Sergeant Chris Taylor said drone footage taken by a person on the beach showed there was a lot of blood in the water, a shark and other things people did not need to see.

“The partner observed what happened yesterday, which is tragic,” he said.

Steven Payne was taken by the shark while surfing at a Western Australian beach.

A search involving police, marine rescue and SES volunteers was called off on Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t think there’s much point in utilising all the resources that we have at the moment too much longer,” Sergeant Taylor said.

“There’s only so much of the bay you can keep searching over and over. At the moment, we haven’t recovered anything.”

The beach is popular with holiday-makers and in particular snorkellers and surfers, but is 100km from the nearest shark-monitoring beacon.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will examine Payne’s surfboard to determine the size and species of shark involved in the attack, which could take some time.

