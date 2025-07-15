Lotto’s naked skiing ad is the most complained about ad in New Zealand in 2025 so far, with 48 complaints lodged with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) – but is a bare bottom really that shocking?

Not according to New Zealand Naturist Federation president Alice de Wet, who told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge she thought it was “strange” that the ad had led to so many complaints.

“It’s quite interesting. The ad was just meant as fun and funny, and completely natural,” de Wet said.

“Even naturists wouldn’t be offended by the ad,” she added, explaining that most naturists “would not go skiing naked” but “each to their own” as long as it’s not affecting anyone else.

De Wet clarified that “it is technically not illegal” to be naked in public in New Zealand, as long as “it’s not affecting anyone else”. It’s a matter of common sense, she added.