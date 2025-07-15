Advertisement
Naturists Federation reacts to controversial nude Lotto ad

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

New Zealand Naturist Federation President Alice de Wet weighs in on the naked Lotto advertisement.

Lotto’s naked skiing ad is the most complained about ad in New Zealand in 2025 so far, with 48 complaints lodged with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) – but is a bare bottom really that shocking?

Not according to New Zealand Naturist Federation president Alice de Wet, who told Herald ’s Ryan Bridge she thought it was “strange” that the ad had led to so many complaints.

