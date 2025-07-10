Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: RNZ brings in former news boss to review radio operation; Lotto Powerball’s naked skier tops complaints list; Stuff editor leaves amid staff tears

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

NZ Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray opens up on public funding and the importance of taking New Zealand film projects to the world.

Lotto’s naked skier sits atop advertising watchdog’s complaints list so far in 2025; who’s in line to buy iconic magazines?’; tears as a senior editor leaves Stuff; one of NZ’s biggest ad accounts changes hands; but first, RNZ is calling in a big gun to help sort out RNZ National.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider