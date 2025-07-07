Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ launching independent review to check its news for balance and bias

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Jodi O’Donnell talks Shortland Street, 6pm news, pay TV plans, job cuts, executive shakeups and when the state broadcaster might return dividends to the Government.

TVNZ news in the spotlight following a Government call to build trust levels and amid some politicians’ increasing tetchiness with media outlets. TVNZ reveals a content review and its latest financial forecast - a big operating loss as it invests in new technology.

TVNZ is commissioning an independent review of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider