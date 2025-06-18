We ask her when she expects the taxpayer-owned but commercially funded network might start returning dividends to the Government, especially in light of Media Minister Paul Goldsmith’s expectations in this area.

O’Donnell also talks about the future of the 6pm news and we ask her directly about newsreader Simon Dallow following revelations in January that he may decide to call it quits later this year.

One News 6pm newsreader Simon Dallow presents a story on TVNZ's proposed news cuts.

She also explains the critical importance of NZ on Air funding to help keep New Zealand’s longest-running soap, Shortland Street, on screen.

NZ on Air resumed funding to save Shortland Street this year - it contributed $3 million in taxpayer funding. Along with a 40% screen production rebate and TVNZ’s own millions of dollars of investment, the show was saved for its 33rd season.

But will it enjoy a 34th? O’Donnell reveals just what it will take to help ensure the show remains profitable and on air.

In the next 12 months, TVNZ will have the technology to allow it to have subscription television and a new revenue stream - part of a massive five-year digital transformation plan.

The new technology certainly puts the broadcaster on a more even playing field to bid for sports rights against Sky TV.

Just which sports rights - and events - are in O’Donnell’s sights?

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

