TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell. Photo / Michael Craig
TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell has opened up on the future of Shortland Street, the 6pm news, and a move into pay television in order to snare big sporting events, such as the Olympics.
In our latest Media Insider podcast, O’Donnell assesses her eventful first 18 months as the bossof the state broadcaster - from low points of cost-cutting and axing shows and staff, to high points such as TVNZ being named this week in the top five of the Kantar corporate reputation index (fourth, behind Toyota, Pak’nSave and Air NZ).
She outlines TVNZ’s current financial position and reveals where she expects the bottom line to be as the company hits the end of its financial year on June 30. She’s also overseen big changes in her executive team, poaching the likes of respected Stuff Digital managing director Nadia Tolich for an all-powerful, new news and content role.
She also explains the critical importance of NZ on Air funding to help keep New Zealand’s longest-running soap, Shortland Street, on screen.
NZ on Air resumed funding to save Shortland Street this year - it contributed $3 million in taxpayer funding. Along with a 40% screen production rebate and TVNZ’s own millions of dollars of investment, the show was saved for its 33rd season.
But will it enjoy a 34th? O’Donnell reveals just what it will take to help ensure the show remains profitable and on air.
In the next 12 months, TVNZ will have the technology to allow it to have subscription television and a new revenue stream - part of a massive five-year digital transformation plan.
The new technology certainly puts the broadcaster on a more even playing field to bid for sports rights against Sky TV.
Just which sports rights - and events - are in O’Donnell’s sights?
Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.