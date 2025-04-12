Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: AUT trust in news survey – trust scores bounce back for individual news outlets; NZ’s most trusted media sources revealed

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addresses reporters at Parliament. Trust in the news media is showing signs of stabilisation after years of decline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon addresses reporters at Parliament. Trust in the news media is showing signs of stabilisation after years of decline. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Who are the most trusted news media organisations in New Zealand? A new survey suggests trust in news outlets is stabilising but it is still low by international standards. The full report and how media can rebuild trust.

Trust in the news media is showing signs of stabilisation after years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider