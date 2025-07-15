Advertisement
Malachi Subecz inquest: Cousin made 10 attempts in three days to raise alarm about carer

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jasmine Cotter, the mother of a murdered five-year-old Malachi Subecz, broke down in court while recalling her last phone call with her son.

A cousin of murdered 5-year-old Malachi Subecz says she was “terrified” when he was handed over to the woman who would eventually kill him.

Megan Cotter said she made numerous attempts to alert child protection authorities and other parties involved in his care to Malachi’s unsafe living situation. At

