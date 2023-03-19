Fiordland offers a whole lot of formidable at our fingertips. Photo / Great South

Destination of the week: why Fiordland should be your next adventure

People from across the globe crave a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New Zealand; the promise of Fiordland no doubt upping their anticipation. With 14 fiords, the most widely accessible being Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sound, it’s also one of few places in the world where rain will only enhance the experience - a Fiordland waterfall is a sight to behold. There are also three of the country’s Great Walks to embark on: Milford, Kepler and Routeburn Track. When you consider how easy it is for Kiwis to visit, that’s a whole lot of formidable at our fingertips.

In Fiordland, wet weather will only enhance your trip. Photo / Great South

Top spots and Great Walks in Fiordland

Te Anau makes the ideal base for Great Walks and fiords, but it’s a gem in itself. Cruise across the lake aboard a traditional wooden sailing boat with Fiordland Historic Cruises or punt through a grotto of glow-worms. Milford Sound is a no-brainer with vantage points from a boat or a plane proving exceptional. For something extra special, consider an overnight cruise. Doubtful Sound is smaller but that brings serenity. Enjoy overnight camping on secluded shores, as well as the chance to see dolphins, seals and, potentially, a rare Fiordland crested penguin.

Kayaking is a peaceful experience at both Milford and Doubtful Sound. Photo / Great South

Fiordland’s best eats

Living up to its name, Miles Better Pies in Te Anau craft a sell-out selection of gourmet flavours, including – when in season – steak and Bluff oyster. Come evening, head to Pio Pio at Milford Sound Lodge or Red Cliff Café in Te Anau for fresh, locally sourced produce that includes wild Fiordland venison and southland lamb.

For more to see and do, visit fiordland.org.nz