Singapore Changi Airport climbed the ranks to take the top prize. Photo / Sergey Zolkin, Unsplash

Results of the Skytrax World Airport Awards were announced on March 15, with results from a “worldwide customer survey” collated to determine which international airports are the top dogs in service.

While Singapore’s Changi airport was crowned overall winner, perhaps the most important award in illustrating real customer satisfaction, Best Airport for Baggage Delivery, was won by Bahrain International Airport (BIA). The “proud” winners offer porter services, baggage wrapping, repacking assistance and multiple oversized item counters, as well as the usual airport trolleys.

In 2022, the airport reported accommodating 14 million annual passengers. The Gulf Air Group Chairman said BIA was “honoured to be recognised for the quality of our services and our commitment to ensuring that all passengers enjoy a hassle-free travel experience.”

The awards break down the travel experience at the included airports through many categories, including shopping, dining, immigration, security, leisure amenities, website and digital services and accessibility. Broader awards include the World’s Cleanest Airport, Best Airport Staff, Most Family Friendly, Best Art and, the biggest prize, World’s Best Airport.

For the overall World’s Best Airport award, Singapore Changi climbed from third place in last year’s list to beat Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, and Doha Homad in Qatar, which took out the second and third spots respectively. It was the 12th time Changi has won the award.

The international airport, and the accompanying “lifestyle destination” spot Jewel, features forest walking trails, a butterfly garden, the world’s tallest airport slide (12 metres/4 storeys), luxury shopping and a robot bartender. Mr Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of the airport, thanked the community for their service, highlighting their perseverance.

Some New Zealand airports also featured among the winners. For Best Airport, Auckland came in just below the top half, at slot 51, while Christchurch snuck into the list at number 100. Both airports also placed in the top 10 for Best Airport Staff in Australia and the Pacific (Auckland at 4 and Christchurch at 9). Last year, the Novotel Auckland Airport was awarded as the third-best airport accommodation in the Pacific, when it had been used as a MIQ facility. This year, the hotel slipped to spot number five.

The World Airport Awards began in 1999, and the rankings are determined by a global customer satisfaction survey, according to the Skytrax awards body. The awards body says that the independent and impartial survey was answered by customers of more than 100 nationalities, from August 2022 until February 2023, and took more than 550 airports into account.