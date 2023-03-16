Swimming pool at Crystalbrook Flynn hotel, The Esplanade, Cairns. Photo / Supplied

Neil Porten stays at Cairns’ Crystalbrook Flynn, making the most of its beach resort vibes and high-end amenities.

Location: The Flynn is an easy 14-minute cab ride from Cairns International Airport. It is smack-dab in front of the Esplanade western event lawn, a large, grassed area with shaded walkways, lawns, barbecues, and the Esplanade Lagoon, an enormous, free, swimming pool right by the sea.

It’s very popular with the locals as there is no beach in this part of town. From there it’s a picturesque stroll along the seawall esplanade and boardwalk to the marina - where the Great Barrier Reef cruises leave from - and the numerous restaurants and bars with a view of the boats and water.

Crystalbrook Flynn. Photo / Supplied

Price: From $400 a night.

Style: Fresh, chic, modern, as befitting such a new hotel. Flynn is one of three Crystalbrook hotels close to each other in Cairns, and the company has given each a distinct personality; Flynn is the “wild child” with a beach-resort feel.

The hotel entrance and lobby are on cityside Abbott St, but all the action happens on the Esplanade, with the bars, restaurants, pools and social areas facing and opening out to the public space, with views to the Coral Sea.

Beachy vibes are in the openness of the entertainment areas to the esplanade; the light, bright decor, including coral displays in the hallways, the tiny blue tiles mimicking a swimming pool. This theme continues with the pools themselves: both create a sense of being in the water - the length of the Level 1 pool is visible from Boardwalk Social, while the pool on Level 2 has floor windows that create shimmering reflections on the floor of the hall below.

There’s a nod to colonial architecture, with pressed-tin ceilings in the halls and in the lifts.

Perfect for: Any getaway holiday to tropical Cairns. It’s central to everything and after a busy day exploring the rainforest or snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef, you’ll appreciate the luxury of the rooms and bathrooms to freshen up or laze by the pool.

Rooms: The hotel has 311 guest rooms in two high-rise towers: one with a mainly city outlook, including views to the rainforest-clad hills surrounding Cairns, and the other taking in sweeping views of the Coral Sea and the harbour area. Rooms have everything a freshly minted five-star hotel room ought to have. A big TV, a tablet for contacting hotel services, multiple settings for the lighting and efficient air-conditioning.

The king bed was two twin-singles combined; it was firm, and I slept great. The linen was top class, and you can ask for pillows from a range of sizes and firmness. The closet held a trove of handy items: slippers, robes, plenty of hangers, iron and ironing board, and a yoga mat. There is complimentary bottled water, tea and espresso pod coffee, and a fridge.

Bedroom at Crystalbrook Flynn. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: Spacious and deluxe. A sliding glass partition separates the vanity and toilet area from the shower. The shower is big and has dual shower heads, including a rain shower. There was just the single basin. The lotions and potions are Crystalbrook’s own Immersion brand.

Food and drink: Boardwalk Social is a big space of high and low tables, all looking out to the park and the sea beyond. Try the Crystalbrook caipirinha - the perfect tropical refreshment to accompany a fair dinkum prawn burger.

Flynn’s Italian champions local produce and there’s a long wine list. There are a couple of set-menu options too. This is also where Flynn serves breakfast, a standard hotel affair, with cereals, pastries, fresh tropical fruit salad and a cooked option.

Start, or end your evening at Whiskey & Wine with its clear views to the sea and the mountains of East Trinity. Cocktails are the specialty here, despite the name.

If you eat at any of the restaurants at the other nearby Crystalbrook hotels, Riley and Bailey, you can charge the meals back to your room at Flynn.

The boardwalk Social are at Crystalbrook Flynn. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: Are staff a facility? Flynn’s staff, especially Marlon at reception, were friendly and helpful and checking in and out was a breeze. Newly opened is the Eleme Day Spa with signature treatments like “Bust and Booty” and “Smooth Talker”. Flynn also has a fitness centre, parking, conference and event spaces and a concierge. Also, in this time of health-consciousness, the hotel is cash-free.

In the neighbourhood: In the same block as the hotel, is the Night Markets, an air-conditioned arcade including a food court and stalls selling opals, croc-skin goods, silver jewellery, clothing and other souvenirs. The Cairns Art Gallery is on the next block, and the Cairns Museum is a couple blocks back from the sea. Both institutions focus on local and regional art and history. Rusty’s Markets, a local favourite for fresh food, including tropical fruits, is about a 10-minute walk.

For the adventurous, Cairns ZOOM and Wildlife Dome is an indoor rooftop destination, a couple of blocks away at the Reef Hotel Casino. There’s climbing walls, koalas to cuddle, snakes, an aviary, and you can zipline over the crocodile enclosure. Crikey! Do not miss the world class Skyrail Rainforest Cableway, which is a 15-minute drive away, combined with the Kuranda Scenic Railway, which will deliver you back to the city train station, within walking distance of the hotel.

Family friendly: There are suites, sleeping five and six people, and connecting/adjoining rooms. The Wi-Fi is free and fast, and there’s a big TV, with Netflix and Chromecast capabilities. The kids will love the Flynn’s goldfish-bowl swimming pool. Boardwalk Social is a relaxed eating spot with plenty of familiar favourites such as burgers and pizza.

Accessibility: Excellent. There is wheelchair accessibility to reception, lifts, the restaurants and other public areas. There is accessible parking, and you can book a room with a roll-in shower.

Sustainability: This is a biggie for Flynn and other Crystalbrook hotels. There is no paper in the rooms and what paper is used, is recycled. Coat hangers are recycled cardboard. Keycards are made of recycled timber. All bathroom waste is biodegradable or recyclable, and large refillable pump bottles are used for the amenities. Only plastic-free straws are used. Composting and recycling of guest waste, including coffee pods, is a priority. Food is locally sourced if possible and unused food is distributed to community groups in need. Opt not to have your room serviced and you receive a $10 food and beverage credit. Crystalbrook is a partner of Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, a movement aimed at social change and everyday actions that impact on the environment.

Contact: crystalbrookcollection.com/flynn