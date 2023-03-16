Holiday booking error catches out Kiwi traveller and child

Gidion de Haan and his child, Jazz, were left hundreds of dollars out of pocket after an accommodation mix up. Photo / Supplied

When Gideon de Haan and his 13-year-old child, Jazz, flew from Auckland to Brisbane, they were excited for a weekend of quality time together in a new city.

It had been a challenging time for Jazz, who had just come out as non-binary, so their father wanted to take them away for a bonding trip and to see singer and LGBTQ+ advocate, Auora, perform.

“It was Jazz’s first trip overseas and their first concert so was a lot of first for all of us,” he said.

It would also be the first time they faced a major travel hiccup.

Following a seamless Air New Zealand flight to Brisbane, the pair headed to the Bunk Backpackers, an accommodation they had booked through the airline’s booking platform.

However, when they arrived at the accommodation, things took a turn.

“When we got to reception they just say, no luck my child is too young and was not allowed to stay at the property,” de Hann said.

On Air New Zealand’s booking platform, it notes the minimum check-in age as 18 years but de Haan assumed this meant an adult had to be part of the group, as just below this, the airline’s platform states “children are welcome”.

BUNK Brisbane’s policy says otherwise. “You have to be 18 to stay,” a staff member told Herald, while the website states it is “an 18+ venue” and requires government-issued, photo ID for all guests. Despite booking a private room, de Haan and Jazz were turned away.

“I mean, to me it is insane that you put a single parent with a child on the street on a Friday night,” de Haan said.

Out of pocket $527 and without a room, the pair immediately started looking for another hotel.

“I ended up running through town trying to find a place to stay, but as you can imagine that is difficult when it is for that night,” de Haan said. After two hours, they found a new place at double the cost.

They spent one night at Brisbane Manor for $258 with a $215 bond before moving to a more affordable hotel Miro for two nights, for $211.

After accounting for the original accommodation cost, de Haan was $1211 out of pocket.

“I wanted to do something nice for Jazz but I ended up not able to spend money on Jazz as our travel budget was blown out of the water by the extra cost of the new accommodation,” he said.

Jazz was excited to see singer and Rainbow community advocate, Aurora. Photo / Supplied

De Haan said he felt ‘silly’ making a fuss but was disappointed the airline was not more helpful when he contacted them about the situation, especially considering the nature of the trip.

After returning on March 7, De Haan made several attempts to contact the airline over email, social media and contact forms but said it felt “impossible” to get a reply that was not automated.

“I was not impressed they can not even respond to me,” he said, adding that it wasn’t about getting a refund but rather a proper response.

“I was not expecting anything other than an acknowledgement and an apology,” he said. “Even if they 100 per cent blame me just some communication would be nice.”

Air New Zeland inundated with emails

On March 16, Air New Zealand responded over Facebook and said their post-travel FlightComment team were working through “tens of thousands of emails” and “responding as quickly as humanly possible”.

The message said they were sorry to read about his experience but said de Haan had to contact Expedia.

“All accommodation booked on our website is through a booking engine powered by Expedia, we’re unable to assist further,” they wrote.

When approached about the issue, the airline’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said de Haan has been contacted about a refund.

“We have reached out to the customer via our hotel partner to share our apologies for the inaccurate information displayed on our app and are working on issuing a refund,” she said.

“We are also working with our hotel partner to update the incorrect information for this particular property on our app as soon as possible.”

Geraghty added that the team were facing “large volumes of requests” and were working hard to respond as quickly as possible. Customers dealing with issues about accommodation should contact the dedicated accommodation team, she said.