A Crown Observer is also currently keeping watch after the Government intervened at the “shambles” council.

Newstalk ZB Wellington reporter Ethan Manera told the Herald’s On the Tiles: Local Edition podcast that Whanau had always said she wanted three terms as mayor.

“She knows things take a long time to happen in local government. She knows the things she wants to do like revitalising Courtenay Place and investing in water take a long time to happen.

“If she wants to see the benefits of those things, she’ll have to be around for a while for them to bear fruit.”

Whanau wants to run on the Green Party ticket, unlike last time when she was an independent candidate endorsed by the Greens, Manera said.

“She’s the only one in the Green Party’s mayoral pool which gives the party’s local branch three options. She could either be endorsed if they choose to pick her up as a candidate, or they could not endorse a candidate at all and leave it, or they could vote to reopen nominations and look for another candidate.”

Whanau has previously admitted she had upset her base by championing policies like asset sales and has since worked on “rebuilding relationships”.

Other confirmed mayoral candidates include city councillor Ray Chung, predator-free champion Kelvin Hastie, Wellington Live owner Graham Bloxham, and former city councillor Rob Goulden.

In Auckland, Mayor Wayne Brown has said he is not done with fixing the city and also wants a second term.

Brown’s mayoralty faced sharp criticism early on over his handling of the Auckland floods although he has managed to move on from this.

He seems to constantly be waging war on road cones and has earned credit for keeping rates lower than other parts of the country, as he promised.

Herald senior writer Simon Wilson said Brown will want to see through changes he has made such as reforms to council-controlled organisations and the Auckland Future Fund.

“On top of that, Wayne Brown has adopted a kind of ‘I’m an outsider and I want to fix all the nonsense, they’re not listening to the people of Auckland, they’re not listening to me and I want to get that all fixed' approach.

“This is exactly the approach he had before he’d been mayor so although he has now been the mayor, he’s still adopting that sort of approach.”

Brown’s deputy Desley Simpson is not ruling out a bid for the mayoralty, which has caused a stir.

“It seems reasonable to assume that she is looking at it very seriously and that as a ranking member of the National Party with good connections she will be talking long and hard with them about what kind of organisational support they might give her through the Communities and Residents group as their front in Auckland,” Wilson said.

The longer it took for Simpson to announce her intentions, it would appear more likely she would stand, Wilson said.

South Auckland lawyer Ted Johnston and Labour Party-affiliated councillor Kerrin Leoni have also confirmed they are running for the mayoralty.

If Simpson did put her hat in the ring, it would be a real two-horse race, Wilson said.

In Christchurch, Mayor Phil Mauger also wants another term in the city’s top job.

Newstalk ZB Christchurch reporter Blake Benny said his achievements include progressing water infrastructure projects, upgrading the organics processing plant, settling an $85 million insurance claim after a fire at the Bromley wastewater treatment plant and confirming a solution to the stench that has plagued much of the east of the city.

“Mauger did make some mistakes along the way. Likely one of his biggest errors during his term was having to backtrack on election promises around rates increases within Christchurch.

“Pre-election he had promised to cap increases to 3% a year and has since acknowledged he didn’t do what he pledged as that would mean a change to the level of service that the council provides which he says he was previously unaware of.”

Like Whanau and Brown, he is keen to progress projects and policies already in the works including a new stadium and a state-of-the-art sports centre, Benny said.

Christchurch City councillor Sara Templeton has also confirmed her candidacy.

“What’s really got people in the Garden City talking is her intention to really throw all her time and resource at a mayoralty campaign and as such (she) isn’t running for a fourth term in her Heathcote seat come October,” Benny said.

“So it’s really an all-or-nothing approach from Templeton.”

