“My priority is to ensure that ratepayers get a fair deal and that every dollar spent by Auckland Council delivers real value to our communities,” he said.

Wayne Brown (right) beat the late Efeso Collins by more than 50,000 votes in 2022. Photo / Alex Burton

“I have driven a culture change within Auckland Council, bringing a sharper focus on efficiency, accountability, and getting things done. This is a shift I want to cement in place, so Auckland continues to thrive.”

Brown’s first term has been unconventional after two terms each by Labour-endorsed mayors Len Brown and Phil Goff. His tenure has been marked by blunt talk, abrasive outbursts and a governing style that has divided opinion.

After sweeping to power in 2022 with a 50,000-plus majority over the Labour-endorsed candidate Efeso Collins, the engineer and former Far North District Council Mayor came under fire for his sluggish response to the Anniversary Weekend floods in 2023.

Since then, the 78-year-old has focused on his promise to “Fix Auckland” by tackling a $325 million budget hole, setting up the Auckland Future Fund to improve non-rates revenue and beginning the process of taking control back of the council-controlled organisations (CCOs), in particular, Auckland Transport.

Phil Goff (left) and Len Brown each served two terms as Auckland Mayor. Photos / Mark Mitchell and Jason Oxenham

Brown said he will have more to say about his goals and ambitions for a second term as the year unfolds.

“For now, my commitment remains the same – delivering for Aucklanders,” he said.

“This city has a brilliant future, and it’s a job I want to keep doing. Let’s finish the job together.”

Speaking at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron in Westhaven Marina, Brown delved into some of his achi

“I’m sure that my political neutrality, and my own unique, friendly style, have helped get councilors to support many of the changes that I’ve driven. A party driven approach would only lead to the left controlling council,” he said.

“The Government has agreed to legislate so Auckland Council becomes the road controlling authority just like other councils.

“Auckland Transport has been slow to move to dynamic lanes and AI integrated traffic control but the heat is on them to stop them doing dumb stuff that the public don’t want… they have been out of control for so long it’ll take a bit of a whip to keep them understanding that things are about to change.

The mayor potentially faces a challenge from his deputy, Desley Simpson, after the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance revealed on January 30 that the domain “Desleyformayor.co.nz” was registered by her son this year.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has expressed an interest in standing for mayor. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Simpson, the councillor for Ōrākei, told the Herald on her return from an overseas holiday the domain was “a bit of a laugh”, but did not rule out standing.

She confirmed she had been thinking about running for mayor, but it was “a bit soon” for a decision.

A few days later, the pair had a “catch-up” but said little about what was discussed.

“We are focused on fixing Auckland,” the mayor said following the meeting.

Whau councillor Kerrin Leoni, a Labour Party member, has announced she wants to be the first Māori Mayor of Tāmaki Makaurau.





