Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Council deputy mayor Desley Simpson: Her love for the city, its people and the finer things in life

Bernard Orsman
By
11 mins to read
Auckland deputy mayor Delsey Simpson on life in politics and at home. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland deputy mayor Delsey Simpson on life in politics and at home. Photo / Jason Oxenham

As Cyclone Gabrielle battered Auckland’s West Coast communities on Valentine’s Day, claiming the lives of two locals, deputy mayor Desley Simpson penned a love note on social media.

“Roses are bruised,

Violets have seen better,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand