Strong winds have been causing issues in Northland with a wind watch in place for the region until 9pm on Thursday. Photo / MetService via RNZ

Strong winds have been causing issues in Northland with a wind watch in place for the region until 9pm on Thursday. Photo / MetService via RNZ

By RNZ

Several hundred homes in the Far North have lost power after severe gales ripped through the region on Thursday afternoon.

Lines company Top Energy said more than 170 customers just south of Cape Rēinga have been cut off.

Crews were patrolling the line at Te Kāo and it was unclear when power could be restored to those homes, it said.

And about 300 customers were left without electricity around Panguru but power had now been restored for most.